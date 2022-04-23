New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Arvind Kejriwal led-Delhi government on Saturday granted relief to 400 hotel owners of the Paharganj and Karol Bagh area by revoking 'closure notices' issued to them by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

On Friday, a delegation of the affected hotel owners met Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai to press for relief.

The AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi has also written to Rai requesting relief to the hotel owners.

''I have to intervene in the matter immediately because these hotels are already struggling to make ends meet and more importantly, they employ residents from the area who would be distraught and left unemployed if this order came into effect,'' reads the MLA Vishesh Ravi letter.

However, 10 hotels had already been sealed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Karol Bagh. After the revocation of the said order, these will be opened once again. (ANI)

