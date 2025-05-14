New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Delhi's government schools outperformed private ones in the class 12 CBSE results, while the tables were turned in the class 10 results, where private schools prevailed.

According to data from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), government schools in Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 96.11 in the East zone and 98.10 in the West zone in class 12. In comparison, private schools secured 93.85 per cent and 92.29 per cent in the East and West zones.

In class 10, private schools scored a pass percentage of 97.25 in the East zone and 95.25 per cent in the West zone, while government schools achieved 93.49 per cent in the East and 96.57 per cent in the West.

Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 99.88 in the East zone and 99.34 per cent in the West. Meanwhile, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas achieved a perfect 100 per cent pass rate in both zones.

Girls outperformed boys across Delhi, with a combined pass percentage of 95 in the CBSE classes 10 and 12 exams.

The results were declared by the CBSE on Tuesday. The overall pass percentage in Delhi stood at 95.18 for class 12 and 95.14 for class 10.

East Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 95.6, while West Delhi reported a slightly higher 95.7 per cent. However, another set of data showed West Delhi at 95.24 per cent and East Delhi at 95.07 per cent.

Among class 12 students, 96.71 per cent of girls passed, compared to 93.76 per cent of boys. For class 10, the pass percentage was 95.71 for girls and 93.98 for boys.

