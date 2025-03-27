New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The BJP government will not allow infiltrators to stay in Delhi and also act against those who helped them settle here illegally by providing overground support, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said on Thursday.

Speaking in the Assembly, the minister also said the resources of Delhi are for its people and not for those living in the city illegally.

During its aggressive election campaign in Delhi, which helped the party come to power last month, the BJP repeatedly accused the AAP of helping illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingyas settle in the city.

"We will not let any illegal infiltrator stay in Delhi," he asserted, adding the Delhi government will take over the detention Centre in Lampur where illegal immigrants are kept before deportation.

"Those who provided overground support to illegal infiltrators by helping them get an Aadhaar card, ration card and rented accommodation will not be spared and the government will come up with suitable provisions for it," he said.

Addressing the House on the budget 2025-26 tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, Sood said the BJP government has announced to build a high security jail complex in Narela.

He also slammed the previous AAP government in Delhi, alleging it spent three-fourths of the funds for different projects on publicity.

He said the BJP government has already started working to implement its budget announcements to realise the dream of "Viksit Delhi".

