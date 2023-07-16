As a result of the Yamuna River's water level rising over unsafe levels in the recent days, Delhi is experiencing severe flooding that has flooded several of the capital city's most prominent areas. Due to Yamuna's water level progressively dropping now, things should be better by Sunday. On Saturday, the administration allowed some traffic on such highways, although several important road portions are still subject to the restrictions as they remain flooded. Delhi Traffic Police Advisory: Commuters Advised to Avoid Several Routes as Heavy Rain Lashes National Capital, Waterlogging Causes Congestion.

Prominent Areas in Delhi Remain Flooded as Yamuna Water Level Drops

#WATCH | Drone visuals show Delhi's ITO continues to remain flooded as Yamuna water level recedes slowly. pic.twitter.com/XI3VdXvOWu — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

#WATCH | Updated drone visuals show Delhi's ITO continues to remain flooded as the Yamuna water level recedes slowly. pic.twitter.com/KAumxPrjgL — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

#WATCH | Akshardham area in Delhi continues to remain flooded. Drone visuals show the extent of the situation there. pic.twitter.com/doWBoNapMz — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi's Rajghat remains waterlogged following rise in water level of Yamuna River. pic.twitter.com/JNsKStJ0Li — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging in Delhi's Yamuna Bazar due to rise in water level of Yamuna River. pic.twitter.com/bhitGUTuLx — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

