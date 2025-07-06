New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The Delhi government will soon launch a blood donor app, with details of voluntary donors, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

Gupta made the announcement at a blood donation camp in the Anand Vihar area here.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury: 23 Flash Floods, 19 Cloud Bursts, 16 Landslides; IMD Issues Warning for 'Extremely Heavy Rain’.

"We will soon have a blood donor application, which will have details of people who wish to donate blood. There will be details of their blood group, the last time they donated, and whether they have become eligible to donate again after three months," Gupta said.

"It will also have their contact details so that people know how to reach out to their nearest donor," she told reporters.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh House Collapsed: 2 Children Die As Old Parapet Collapses on Them in Bahraich.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)