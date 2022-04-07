New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Delhi government will soon launch a portal to collect feedback from Delhiites on 525 regulatory compliances related to services of its 32 departments, officials said on Thursday.

The portal will provide a list of all the compliances removed by different departments and seek feedback from people on how it impacted them.

Each removed compliance will be evaluated by the respondents on a scale of 1-5 based on its positive effect, said a senior Delhi government officer associated with the project.

"A final demonstration of the feedback portal will be made before the government and officials of different departments in a day or two, after which it will be launched in the public domain," the officer said.

Under the exercise started in 2021, a total of 596 government-to-business and government-to-citizen interfaces were identified for simplification, rationalisation and digitisation to reduce time and cost burdens and improve ease of living and ease of doing business, officials said.

Out of these 596 services and paperwork, 450 were streamlined through simplification and digitisation.

More than 200 of the regulatory compliances were directly related to citizen services such as property mutation, birth certificate, various transport department services, school registration and trade licences, they said.

People will be able to give their suggestions on the portal regarding improvements and rationalisation of any other compliance that they found unnecessary or cumbersome, they added.

