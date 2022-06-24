New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Delhi government will organise a three-day mega fair to promote alternatives of single-use plastic from July 1 to 3 in Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium, an official statement informed on Friday.

The decision was taken after a review meeting that was held on the Summer Action Plan under the chairmanship of Environment Minister Gopal Rai at the Delhi Secretariat with officers of the departments concerned.

Officers from many departments, including the Environment Department, DPCC, DSIIDC, MCD, Education Department, Delhi Police, DTC, PWD, DCB, etc., attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Rai discussed 14 points of the Summer Action Plan with the officials of various departments.

In a statement, the Environment Minister said, ''Companies, entrepreneurs, and organisations producing goods related to other alternatives for single-use plastic will participate in this fair and will be able to share their products with consumers on a single platform. In this fair other single-use plastic alternatives like pottery, cloth, bags made of paper and jute, and crockery made of biodegradable items will be displayed.''

"In addition, things made from recycled plastic such as trays, vases, stands, photo frames etc., compostable products, compostable food packaging materials, and home decor items will also be included in this fair," he added.

He said the entrepreneurs working on other alternatives to single-use plastic can log on to the website of the Environment Department for registration.

He also appealed to all the citizens of Delhi to join hands with the government to encourage and promote start-ups/entrepreneurs producing other single-use plastic alternatives and to make Delhi a plastic-free city for citizens. (ANI)

