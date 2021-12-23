New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Delhi government will organise a musical play on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here from January 5, informed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, "The Delhi government is organizing a musical play on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar. It will be held from January 5, 2022. There will be two shows per day at 5 and 8 pm. There are a total of 50 shows on his life."

The minister also informed that the tickets for this show will be free and bookings will be done online.

"Tickets for the show will be free. As we have limited seats, bookings will have to be done online. Starting today, you can book tickets by calling 8800009938. You can also book tickets through babasahebmusical.in," Sisodia said.

Speaking about the show, he said, "Its theme song has been launched a few days ago and Rohit Roy, a well-known Bollywood face is the lead actor. Mahua Chauhan is the show director."

Actor Rohit Roy and Mahua Chauhan were also present at the press conference with the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister today.

"Such shows have been organized in Western countries. This is the first such show in India. Although we are not competing with them. While reading about Babasaheb, we felt that if we make an audio-video show on such a leader, then it will reach more people as we are here today because of him," the show director, Mahua Chauhan said.

Actor Rohit Roy said, "We all have Ambedkar in ourselves. We get the opportunity of playing the role of such a leader, only once in our lives. He is the one, due to whom we have our Constitution today."

The actor further informed that the show is being organized by keeping in place all the COVID-19 protocols.

The minister appealed to people to watch the show and get inspired by his life, how he gave so much to the country.

"I appeal to people to come and watch the show. You all should get inspiration from his life and how he gave so much to the country. We always say that whatever we are today, is because of him," he added.

Earlier on December 15, Sisodia launched the theme song of the play based on the life of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar that would be staged at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Sisodia launched the song at the School of Excellence in Delhi's Kalkaji. The Indian Ocean band, which has also composed the song, performed on the occasion.

A singer from the Indian Ocean band, Himanshu Joshi told ANI that Marathi flavour has been added to the song.

"Indian Ocean band: Himanshu Joshi: We have tried to add Marathi flavour to the song because he belonged to Maharashtra. There are many Marathi musicians involved in the composition of the song," he said.

Another singer, Nikhil Rao said, "There are many actors and dancers in the play. We saw the rehearsal of the play yesterday. The play is mostly in Hindi. Songs are in Hindi as well. We have added Marathi flavour at one point." (ANI)

