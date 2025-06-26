New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Delhi government plans to honour the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur with series of cultural and educational initiatives, which will include a daily light and sound show and the renovation of his memorial near the Singhu Border here.

The announcement was made following a consultative meeting chaired by Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa with prominent community leaders and members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), according to a statement.

The light and sound show at the memorial is expected to begin in the month of November when the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth guru of the Sikhs, is observed, it said.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's sacrifice is a global symbol of the right to freedom of thought and belief. Our tribute will go beyond one day or one event. We are working on initiatives that preserve and promote his legacy for generations," said Mishra.

Sirsa, who also addressed the meeting, said Delhi has a deep historical and emotional connection with Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy.

"We will work with schools, colleges and cultural institutions to ensure that our youth learn about his life and message," he said.

The ministers said the government also plans to establish a Centre for Martyrdom Studies and launch an annual Punjabi Literature and Cultural Festival.

According to the statement, several proposals are currently under consideration, including academic programmes and public outreach initiatives to raise awareness about the significant historical sites related to Guru Tegh Bahadur, such as Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

