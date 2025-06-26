New Delhi, June 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again praised the fitness start-up 'Tagda Raho', saying that the initiative has "beautifully merged tradition with modernity." His remarks came after the official X handle of 'Mann Ki Baat' highlighted that the start-up has gained nationwide recognition following its mention in one of the episodes.

Sharing the Mann Ki Baat post on his X handle, PM Modi said, "Indian culture offers many ways to remain fit and healthy. In MannKiBaat, we've been showcasing such efforts, including one such effort which has beautifully merged tradition with modernity in their StartUp." PM Narendra Modi Chairs 48th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Key Projects and Stresses Time-Bound Execution.

PM Modi Praises Fitness Start-Up ‘Tagda Raho’

The Mann ki Baat's post highlighted that the start-up has received the nationwide spotlight after PM Modi mentioned it in an episode back in December of last year. "When PM Narendra Modi mentioned the Fitness Start-up 'Tagda Raho' in 'Mann Ki Baat', this initiative to revive Indian traditional ways of staying healthy got the nationwide spotlight! That's the power of #MannKiBaat -- turning ideas into impact and dreams into success," the post read. 50 Years of Emergency: PM Narendra Modi Recalls Constitutional Violations, Muzzling of Parliament and Press Clampdown in 1975 on Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, Says ‘Democracy Was Placed Under Arrest’.

In December, PM Modi praised the 'Tagda Raho' startup, a Bengaluru-based fitness startup that involves exercises with Gada (mace) and Mugdar (Indian club). This fitness startup made headlines last year when former Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni expressed interest and invested in it.

The founder of this startup, Rishabh Malhotra, while discussing the idea behind the startup's name, stated that 'Tagda Raho' is used as a salutation in the Assam Regiment, similar to how officers and soldiers greet each other within that unit. Instead of saying hello or namaste, they say 'Tagda Raho' to each other when they meet. This concept comes from there.

"I am trying to bring out the concept of our traditional exercises through the 'Tagda Raho' startup, which has been ongoing in the country's akhadas, in a modern way so that people in the cities can adopt them," Malhotra added. Showing gratitude to PM Modi for bringing the nation's focus to his fitness startup, Malhotra said, "I am grateful that I got the opportunity to reach the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' and introduce the 'Tagda Raho' startup."

