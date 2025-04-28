New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) In a step toward boosting environmental conservation, the Delhi government has directed for complete replacement of all diesel vehicles operated by the Forest Department with Electric Vehicles (EVs) within the next 60 days.

A standing order to this effect was issued by Delhi's Environment, Forest, and Wildlife Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, mandating a full transition to electric mobility in the national capital's forest areas.

The directive also strictly prohibits the entry of non-essential, non-electric vehicles -- both government and private -- into protected forest areas with immediate effect.

“Delhi's forests deserve quiet, clean mobility-not smoke and noise,” said Sirsa, emphasising the urgent need to reduce pollution in forest areas and protect the health of wildlife.

The Forest Department also has been instructed to conduct a detailed study of its vehicle fleet and submit a comprehensive transition plan within seven days, officials said.

The move is part of a broader initiative under the Delhi government's renewed focus on environment-friendly and sustainable development. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government has committed Rs 506 crore towards environmental protection projects, sirsa said according to the statement.

“A greener Delhi with clean air is not a distant dream -- it is our living commitment. By embracing clean technologies and nurturing our forests, we are shaping a healthier, stronger future for every citizen of Delhi,” Sirsa said.

Plans are also underway to plant around 70 lakh saplings across the city in an effort to expand Delhi's green cover, enhance air quality, and support urban biodiversity.

