Jabalpur, April 28: A shocking incident of rape has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a four-year-old girl was allegedly in Jabalpur. Police officials said that the minor girl was reportedly raped after her mother dressed her up for a wedding in neighbourhood in Jabalpur. The incident came to light after the minor girl was found with bloodstains on her clothes.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the Majhgawan area of Jabalpur district. Soon after the incident came to light, the police began investigating the matter and detained a few suspects for questioning, according to a report by the Free Press Journal. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim's mother had dressed her daughter before sending the minor girl to attend a wedding in the village. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5 Arrested in Connection With Gang-Rape of Minor, Filming of Sexual Assault in Sidhi District.

Later, the minor girl's family began a search for her as she did not return home after a long time. The minor girl was found crying with a young man. Cops said that there were bloodstains on the girl's clothes, which shocked the family. They realised that something terrible had occurred. In the meantime, a team of police from the Majhgawan station arrived at the spot after being alerted.

The police officials immediately sent the minor girl to a hospital for medical tests, where doctors are said to be monitoring her condition. Initial medical reports confirmed that the minor girl was sexually assaulted. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against an unknown person in connection with the incident. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Raped by 55-Year-Old Man in Bhind.

While a few suspects have been detained, the police checking CCTV footage of the areas and investigating the rape case from all angles. They assured that the accused would be nabbed at the earliest.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2025 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).