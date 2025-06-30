New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Delhi government has withdrawn regulations governing seven commercial activities, including swimming pools, eating houses, hotels, discotheques, video game parlours, amusement parks and auditoriums, with immediate effect, said a notification.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the move follows an order dated June 19, 2025 by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The lieutenant governor, exercising powers under Section 28(2) read with Section 4 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, has withdrawn the earlier sanction granted to the Commissioner of Police, for regulating these business activities under Section 28(1) of the same Act.

The order affects regulations that had been in place for decades, including those established as early as 1980 for swimming pools and more recent ones from 2023 governing hotels, eating houses and other entertainment establishments.

Following the lieutenant governor's direction, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued a formal notification repealing the seven sets of regulations, which are now deemed invalid from the date of issuance.

Earlier on June 23, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a press conference and announced that the police were now relieved of the responsibility of issuing licences to businesses and the force will have more time to focus on their core duties such as crime control, women's safety and public security.

Calling it a “historic day” for Delhi, Gupta said this major reform will allow police to dedicate their energy and resources to actual policing.

She announced that establishments like hotels, motels, guest houses, restaurants, swimming pools, auditoriums, discotheques, video game parlours and amusement parks will no longer need to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Delhi Police to operate.

The power to issue such licences will now rest with local bodies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) or the Delhi Cantonment Board. PTI NSM

