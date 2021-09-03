New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi government's vision is to organise Olympic Games in the national capital before the country celebrate its 100th year of Independence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Sisodia made the comments at the first meeting of the Board of Management of Delhi Sports University.

"Delhi Sports University will create such an environment regarding sports that every person in the country will consider sports as a field of education. Our vision is to organise the Olympic Games in Delhi before the country goes to the 100th year of Independence and the Delhi Sports University will play an important role in fulfilling this vision.

"Our motive for starting this university is to give education status to sports. Our players work very hard but their hard work in sports is considered zero in front of studies. No school or university in our country considers playing as education, but this will not happen in this university. The game of the players in DSU will be their education. DSU will create such an environment in the whole of India that every person can say that playing is also a study," Sisodia said

Delhi Sports University Vice Chancellor Karnam Malleshwari said, "There is no dearth of sports talent in the country. A player just needs a little support to make their talent shine and win the medal. There is a lack of sports infrastructure and coaching in the country but Delhi Sports University will overcome these shortcomings and create world class infrastructure of sports."

"The university will admit sports talent from any corner of India and work to improve their performance so that they can become Olympic medallists and world champions," she said.

