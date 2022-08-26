New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the petition moved by various doctor's associations against Baba Ramdev over alleged remarks related to the treatment of Corona and against allopathy in view of an almost similar matter pending in the Supreme court.

The high court asked the counsel to file a copy of the petition pending before the supreme court. The court said there should be clarity before hearing the suit.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani while deferring the matter said that clarity was required before hearing the matter in view of the petition pending before the Supreme court on similar issues.

A petition has been moved by Indian Medical Association and is pending in the Supreme court.

During the hearing on Friday, Justice Bhambhani asked the counsels for the parties if it would be appropriate for this court to hear the suit when the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, keeping in view the principle of judicial propriety.

On behalf of the doctors association senior advocate, Akhil Sibal said that he was not aware of the content of the petition pending before the Supreme Court. He submitted there was no order from the Supreme Court restraining the proceedings before this court.

Senior advocate P V Kapoor, on behalf of the defendants, said that the issues raised before the Supreme Court are similar and the hearing before this court be adjourned till more clarity on the issue is available.

The plea against Ramdev was filed by the Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS, Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneswar, Association of Resident Doctors, PGI, Chandigarh, Resident Doctors Association Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut, Telangana Junior Doctors Association, Hyderabad, Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab.

It was stated in the plea that Ramdev was creating doubts in the minds of the people about the efficacy of allopathic treatment and Covid-19 vaccines. It was alleged that Baba Ramdev was causing misrepresentation to the public by spreading misinformation by saying that allopathy was responsible for Covid-19 deaths. (ANI)

