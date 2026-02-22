Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will hold an administrators' meeting at Agaramcheri village in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Monday ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The meeting will be addressed by party chief Vijay.

TVK Campaign Management General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna and senior leaders Sengottaiyan, CTR Nirmala Kumar visited the location to take stock of the preparations for the meeting.

TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar urged that people invited to the meeting should only attend.

"All our cadres had been working for more than one and a half months to select the venue and get approval. We got the approval 30-40 minutes ago from the District Police Department. We have to look at the conditions that they have given, but we wanted to inform the people that only those who have been given an invitation need to attend. We request all the people who don't have an invitation - please don't attend this program, and we request them not to come. Everything will be broadcast, and they can see through TV or YouTube," Nirmal Kumar told ANI.

Nirmal Kumar's advisory came in the backdrop of the Karur stampede last year, which claimed the lives of 41 individuals in a TVK rally.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, although the party's General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna requested Vijay contest in one of the North Chennai constituencies, AIADMK turncoat and senior TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan clarified that, "Aadhav Arjuna have placed a request to our Party General Secretary Anand, our TVK Cader overwhelmed the request. The same situation is seen in all the constituencies of Tamil Nadu; no power can stop TVK from winning the 2026 election in Tamil Nadu. We will witness the victory the very moment the election date is announced."

Meanwhile, the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the TVK will look to turn it into a three-way contest, taking on the ruling MK Stalin-led alliance and the Opposition's BJP-AIADMK alliance.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively.

While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)

