New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to hold a meeting with the Delhi Cantonment Board and finalise a plan for the construction of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) for Soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles.

They have to pass through a drain to reach the parade ground from their barracks. The Delhi High Court is dealing with a suo moto petition initiated on the basis of media reports.

A division bench of Justices Parthiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta directed the civic authorities, including PWD and Delhi Traffic police, to hold a meeting with the Delhi Cantonment Board and finalise the plan for the construction of the FOB.

The High Court has asked the authority to finalise the plan for the design, budget, and time period of the bridge's construction and file a report.

The bench also said that the PWD can seek help from other agencies. Given the rainy season, the High Court has asked the civic departments to ensure no waterlogging in the drains.

The High Court noted that the construction of the FOB was approved a long time back.

On May 30, the High Court asked the authorities to hold a joint meeting with the Board and asked the DCP traffic to consider installing a traffic signal to enable the soldiers to cross the road without causing any hindrance to traffic.

The High Court had taken cognisance of the media report that soldiers have to pass through a smelly drain on May 26. (ANI)

