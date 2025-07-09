New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): In the aftermath of the tragic fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi's Karol Bagh that claimed two lives, NGO Kutumb has moved the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into alleged lapses by the store's management, Delhi Police, Fire Services, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The application was filed in connection with an ongoing matter related to another recent tragedy, the July 27, 2024, incident in Old Rajinder Nagar, where three UPSC aspirants died after a drain burst caused basement flooding in a coaching centre.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and also comprising Justice Anish Dayal observed that such a plea must be presented separately rather than being tagged with an ongoing matter. "It will be in the interest of the cause to file a separate petition," the bench noted, stating that the current matter already involves a list of actions and developments. The application was subsequently dismissed as withdrawn.

Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh appeared on behalf of the petitioner NGO in the matter.

In its submissions, Kutumb flagged serious violations of safety regulations and raised concerns over the issuance of licenses and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to commercial establishments operating in congested urban zones without compliance with fire and safety norms.

The NGO's plea had sought a court-monitored probe into the conduct of MCD, Fire Services, and Delhi Police for alleged regulatory failures. The plea also sought scrutiny into the licensing and NOC status of Vishal Mega Mart and nearby establishments.

The plea also pray for the immediate closure of unlicensed shopping complexes, eateries, coaching institutes, and similar entities in Karol Bagh and adjacent areas until a detailed report is submitted. Directions to the Delhi Police to file a status report on the FIR and preserve CCTV footage from July 4 to July 5.

The fire, which broke out on July 5, led to the death of 25-year-old Dhirender Pratap, who was found inside a lift, suspected to have died from suffocation. His final messages to his brother revealed he was trapped and gasping for air. A second body, charred beyond recognition, was discovered during the firefighting operations. (ANI)

