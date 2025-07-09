Lucknow, July 09: Six-and-a-half-year-old “wonder girl” Soundarya Vishruta Pandey from Lucknow, known for her extraordinary memory and mastery in Sanskrit verses, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Kalidas Marg. During the meeting, Soundarya impressed the CM by flawlessly reciting the ‘Shiv Tandav Stotram’, ‘Mahishasura Mardini’, and the ‘Gorakhnath Stuti’—all with her eyes closed. She also confidently recited the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.

The meeting was facilitated by UP minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’. CM Yogi, moved by her talent and devotion, placed his hand on her head and blessed her to achieve great success in life. “I met the UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and he encouraged me to work harder in life,” Soundarya shared. “I have been practising the ‘Shiv Tandav Stotram’ since I was 2.5 years old.” PM Modi Conferred With Brazil’s Highest Civilian Award: Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Calls It ‘Symbol of Bharat’s Rising Global Stature’.

Soundarya’s mother, Gunja Pandey, revealed that her daughter can recite Articles 12 to 32 of the Constitution in under five minutes, even blindfolded. She holds records in the Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, and Worldwide Book of Records for her 2-minute-3-second recitation of the Shiv Tandav. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Citizens To Embrace Yoga for a Healthier Society on 11th International Yoga Day 2025 (See Pics).

CM Yogi lauded her dedication and intellect, calling her a true embodiment of cultural and spiritual values. Soundarya’s rare abilities and young age continue to inspire many across the state and beyond.

