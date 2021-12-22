New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has called for a meeting between the Administrator, and the baridaars in respect of the development and creation of temporary structures for shops and kiosks among other interim measures for the purpose of Kalkaji Temple premises.

Justice Pratibha M Singh has issued various directions as interim measures for the re-development of the temple premises.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls Review Meeting Over Preparedness.

The court has called for a meeting between the Administrator - Justice (retired) JR Midha and the baridaars of Kalkaji Temple.

The court directed that the detailed presentation which has been shown to it may also be submitted to the Administrator for his perusal.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Reported 82% Productivity in Winter Session of Parliament, Says Speaker Om Birla.

The Administrator would then hold consultations with the Baridaars and the shopkeepers. On January 3, 2022, all baridaars may approach the Administrator and hold a meeting with him, in respect of the development and creation of temporary structures for shops and kiosks.

"The said meeting shall be at 2 pm at the office of the Administrator in Kalkaji Mandir," the court said."On January 5, 2022, an interaction may be held by the Administrator with all shopkeepers. The shopkeepers may also be assisted by their counsels in the said meeting, albeit in small numbers. The said meeting shall also be at 2 pm at the office of the Administrator in Kalkaji Mandir," the court said.

On the basis of the plan and budget prepared by the Architect, the Administrator may also hold a meeting, on January 7, 2022, with the officials of the SDMC, DDA, Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Fire Services to ensure that the plans for the creation of temporary structures to enable the entire Kalkaji Mandir premises to be reorganized and redeveloped temporarily are in compliance with the applicable regulations which are followed by these civic agencies, the court said.

The said meeting shall also be at 2 pm at the office of the Administrator in Kalkaji Mandir, the court added.The court made it clear that bids may be submitted by various shopkeepers or other allottees who are interested in obtaining either the temporary shops or temporary kiosks, as per the public notice released by the Administrator.

On the basis of the bids received, the Administrator may prepare a list of all such persons who are willing to take allotment of these shops or kiosks. In addition, the baridaars at the mandir would also be required to contribute to the creation of these temporary structures. The exact ratio of the contributions etc. shall be finalised by the Administrator, the court suggested.

The court said that on the basis of the bids received and discussions with baridaars, the shopkeepers, the civic agencies and the architect, the Administrator shall place on record a final report for the creation of temporary structures (shops and kiosks) at the Kalkaji Mandir, for eth court's consideration and approval.

For receiving the report of the Administrator in respect of the said meetings and for the perusal of the report for the creation of temporary shops or kiosks, as well as ascertaining the status of the unauthorised construction, the court listed these matters on January 14, 2022.The court was hearing matters pertaining to the Kalkaji Mandir, in which, it had issued various directions earlier for the administration of the temple to ensure smooth functioning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)