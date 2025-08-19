New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has formally discharged Devender Gupta and Hari Prakash Gupta from criminal contempt proceedings after accepting their unconditional apology for disruptive and abusive behaviour during a courtroom hearing at Tis Hazari Courts earlier this year.

The case stemmed from a reference dated April 2, 2025, submitted by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), West District, who reported that the two individuals had verbally abused the court and the complainant during sentencing in State vs. Davinder Kumar.

According to the Magistrate's account, Devender Gupta used offensive language, operated his mobile phone during proceedings, and ridiculed the judicial process.

Meanwhile, Hari Prakash Gupta allegedly shouted at the court and hurled further abuse at the complainant.

Given the gravity of the misconduct, the Magistrate recommended that contempt proceedings be initiated before the High Court.

Appearing before the bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Shalinder Kaur, both respondents expressed sincere remorse, submitting oral and written apologies and pledging not to repeat such behaviour.

The court was also informed that Hari Prakash Gupta, aged 91, suffers from a 43% permanent physical disability.

Complainant Sudhir Arora opposed any leniency, citing a recurring pattern of disrespectful conduct by the respondents in various legal matters.

After reviewing all submissions, the High Court accepted the apologies but underscored the importance of maintaining the dignity of judicial institutions.

"Words that demean, insult or scandalise the Court have repercussions not merely for the dignity of the institution, but for the administration of justice itself," the bench remarked.

The court issued a stern warning that any future misconduct would attract the harshest legal consequences. With that, the contempt petition was dismissed, and the respondents were discharged--albeit with a clear caution that similar behaviour would not be tolerated going forward. (ANI)

