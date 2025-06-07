New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to a woman whose condition is serious due to cancer. She is an accused in a drug case registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch under the NDPS Act.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela granted petitioner Jyoti interim bail until June 15. The High Court will hear the application on June 13.

While issuing notice to the state, the bench has asked the Investigation Officer to verify the medical documents and a status report be filed within 3 days.

Keeping in view the extreme and terminal medical condition of the applicant and in view of the humanitarian medical crisis which has arisen, the court allowed the application seeking interim bail.

"The applicant is enlarged on interim bail on medical grounds till.15.06.2025, subject to the applicant furnishing a personal bond of Rs . 1,00,000 with one surety of the like amount, subject to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent/Trial Court," Justice Gedela ordered on June 4.

Petitioner is an accused in an NDPS Act and was granted interim bail on May 19, 2025 till June 5 on the medical grounds in view of her condition. However the trial court refused to extend the interim bail as her regular bail is pending before the High court.

Thereafter, an application seeking interim bail was moved before the High Court. Senior advocate Amit Chaddh,a counsel for the applicant, submitted that as per the Diagnosis Report dated 02.06.2025 of the hospital, the applicant Jyoti, aged 39 years, is suffering from Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia. This is an uncommon and rare kind of cancer.

It was further submitted that on an application seeking further extension of the interim bail, on 04.06.2025, the Sessions Judge was not inclined to extend it further and had rejected the interim bail application holding that he had no jurisdiction, since the regular bail plea is pending before this Court. (ANI)

