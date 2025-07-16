New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on a petition raising serious concerns about the unsafe transportation of goods by delivery personnel in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The plea, filed by Advocate Shashank Shri Tripathi, stated that leading online service and e-commerce delivery platforms are operating in the capital. He alleged that delivery personnel frequently carry oversized and overweight parcels on two-wheelers, posing a grave risk to road safety and placing significant physical strain on the workers themselves.

Documented violations cited in the petition include equipment and goods extending beyond legal dimensional limits, excessive loads affecting vehicle stability, obstructed rider visibility, and compromised braking capabilities. These practices, the petition contends, endanger not just the delivery workers but also other road users and pedestrians.

The petition stated that these companies, whether acting as principal employers or through third-party contractors, have failed to provide suitable vehicles or ensure adherence to transportation safety norms. The continued disregard of legal standards, the plea warns, could attract corporate liability under the Motor Vehicles Act, vicarious liability for accidents or injuries, penalties under consumer protection laws, and reputational damage through possible regulatory action.

In response to the petition, the counsel for the Delhi Government informed the Court that a regulatory framework--Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, 2023--has already been formulated to address such concerns.

A division bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the respondents, including the Union of India and the Delhi Government, to file their responses. The Court also asked them to provide data regarding the implementation and enforcement of the 2023 scheme.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 8.

The petition sought immediate court directions to prohibit the use of two-wheelers for transporting goods that exceed permissible size and weight limits. It also called for the introduction of structured safety protocols--such as assigning vehicles based on parcel dimensions--mandatory training in road safety and compliance for delivery personnel, and a comprehensive audit of current delivery practices to ensure alignment with the law. (ANI)

