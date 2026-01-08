New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued comprehensive directions to the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to undertake a time-bound inspection of all government-run schools in the capital to assess compliance with statutory infrastructure norms.

A Division Bench ordered that the survey be completed within four weeks and placed under the direct supervision of the Secretary (Education), the MCD Commissioner and the NDMC Chairperson.

Also Read | ED Raids I-PAC Offices in Kolkata in Coal Smuggling Probe, Sparks Political Row Ahead of West Bengal Elections 2026.

The Court made it clear that a consolidated report must be filed, indicating the extent to which government schools comply with the requirements under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The directions were passed on January 7, 2026, during a hearing of a public interest litigation filed by the non-profit organisation Justice For All, which had initially raised concerns about inadequate infrastructure in MCD-run schools. Advocates Khagesh B. Jha and Shikha Sharma Bagga appeared in the matter.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: When Will Central Government Employees Get Salary and Pension Hike?.

After considering the submissions, the Bench expanded the scope of the PIL to cover all government-administered schools across Delhi, noting that compliance with Sections 11 and 19 of the RTE Act is mandatory for all schools imparting elementary education. The Court directed authorities to collate data on compliance with these provisions and submit a detailed status report.

The Schedule appended to the RTE Act prescribes minimum standards, including adequate teacher strength with prescribed pupil-teacher ratios, the availability of subject and head teachers in schools with higher enrolment, and essential physical infrastructure.

These include all-weather buildings, classrooms, separate toilets, safe drinking water, kitchens for mid-day meals and playgrounds. The matter will be addressed after the survey report is submitted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)