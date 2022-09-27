New Delhi, September 27: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday passed an interim injunction order in favour of Vinai Kumar Saxena and against Aam Aadmi Party leaders in connection with a defamation suit filed by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

The AAP leaders had accused Saxena of corrupt practices during demonetisation following which the Delhi LG had approached the court seeking an injunction that restrained the AAP leaders including Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi Marlena, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah from further levelling allegations against him. HC Restrains AAP, Its Leaders from Levelling Defamatory Allegations Against LG Saxena.

The order was reserved on September 22. These AAP leaders had made allegations that "LG is involved in a scam during demonetisation in 2016" and have demanded a CBI inquiry.

