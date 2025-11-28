New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the Lokpal of India's proceedings against Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer, and other officials in a case alleging irregularities in promotions at the National Productivity Council (NPC).

A Division Bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidynathan Shankar delivered the judgment, bringing an end to the inquiry initiated by the Lokpal earlier this year.

Singh and others were represented by Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, along with advocates Varun Singh, Deepeika Kalia, Kajal Gupta, Somesa Gupta and Sudeep Chandra.

The matter had been under interim protection since the predecessor Division Bench stayed the enforcement of the Lokpal's notices and orders. "This Court is of the view that the instant matter requires in-depth consideration...this Court is inclined to grant a stay on the operation of the impugned order dated 6th January 2025, the notices dated 7th January 2025, order dated 4th March 2025 and the proceedings pending before the Lokpal," the earlier Bench had observed.

The case originated from a complaint alleging procedural lapses in promotions granted by NPC on March 28, 2023. Acting on the complaint, the Lokpal issued notices to Singh and other officials in January 2025, prompting the petitioners to approach the High Court.

Before the Court, the petitioners argued that the promotions in question occurred before Singh assumed charge as Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on April 21, 2023, and therefore could not attract liability on his part.

They further contended that the Lokpal's actions went beyond its statutory mandate under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, which confines its jurisdiction to allegations of corruption or offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

With the High Court's decision, the proceedings before the Lokpal under that Complaint stand terminated, providing relief to the Defence Secretary who assumed his current office on November 1, 2024, as the administrative head of the Ministry of Defence and principal adviser to the Defence Minister and the other petitioners involved in the case. (ANI)

