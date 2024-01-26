New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has refused to suspend the sentence of Jaideep Singh Senger, who was convicted in a case related to the custodial defeat of the father of the victim of the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The high court dismissed Senger's plea during the pendency of his appeal, noting that he had been in judicial custody for only three years.

Jaideep Singh Senger alias Atul Singh, was awarded 10 years of punishment in March 2020 by the Tis Hazari court in Delhi.

Jaideep, the brother of Kuldeep Singh Senger had sought bail on the ground of parity and his medical conditions. It was argued that he was diagnosed with Oral Cancer.

Dismissing Jaideep Senger's application, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, "The appellant herein has remained in judicial custody for a period of about three years, which is much lower than the half of total sentence awarded to the appellant i.e. rigorous imprisonment for 10 years."

"Thus, the present appellant cannot also seek any relief on the ground of parity," Justice Sharma said in the judgement passed on January 24.

"To sum up, the present case revolves around the attempt on part of accused persons and the present applicant Jaideep Singh Senger to brutally assault the father of a minor rape victim, leading to his unfortunate death, who had dared to raise his voice against Kuldeep Singh Senger, who was an MLA from Bangarmau, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh," the judgement read.

Justice Sharma said, "In view of the foregoing discussion, when this Court applies the principles enumerated by the Hon"ble Apex Court in cases of Omprakash Sahni and Saudan Singh, and takes into account the period of custody undergone by the appellant, his medical condition, the severity and gravity of the offence committed by him and the impact of public confidence in Courts for the purpose of deciding his application for suspension of sentence, this court finds no merit in it and is not inclined to allow the same at this stage."

However, the bench considered the argument of counsel for appellant that the appeal will take time to be heard is concerned, and said that this Court will take up the case for hearing in near future on May 3 this year.

Jaideep had moved an appeal against the judgment dated March 4, 2020 and order on sentence dated March 13, 2020, passed in a case of two FIRs 2018, registered at Police Station Makhi, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. He also sought suspension of sentence during pendency of appeal.

Senior Counsel for the appellant argues that the Jaideep was diagnosed with oral cancer during his custody and pursuant to order of October 15, 2020 passed by the High Court, he was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on October 19, 2020 for his operation for oral cancer, which was performed on October 26, 2020.

Thereafter, he had remained under observation and supervision of doctors at AIIMS, till November 9, 2020, after which he was again shifted to Jail.

It was further stated that vide order dated November 12, 2020, the court was pleased to grant interim bail to the appellant for period of eight weeks after considering his medical conditions and further course of treatment required by him, and since then, the said interim bail was extended from time to time, till January 18, 2023.

It is further submitted that on June 2, 2023, the high Court had again suspended the sentence of the appellant considering his fragile medical condition, as interim measure, for a period of eight weeks, which was also extended and he continues to be out of the prison till now.

Senior Counsel further contended that sentence of five co-accused persons havealready been suspended by this Court and the present application deserves to be allowed on the ground of parity.

Special Counsel for the CBI, on the other hand, argued that the appellant Jaideep cannot seek suspension of sentence on the ground of parity since the other co-accused, whose sentence have been suspended, had already served more than half of the total sentence awarded to them, whereas the appellant herein has served only about 30 per cent of his sentence i.e. three years out of ten years.

It was also argued that this Court had called for a medical status report of the appellant from AIIMS, New Delhi and the report of October 30, 2023 clearly opines that the appellant is fit to serve his sentence inside the jail, and thus, the grounds raised qua the medical condition of the appellant, for seeking suspension of his sentence, are without any merit.

Special Counsel further contended that the appellant was one of the masterminds in orchestrating the crime in question and the judgment under challenge records the role of the appellant in the present case.

Therefore, it is prayed that considering the medical report of the AIIMS, absence ofground of parity and seriousness of the offence committed by the appellant, the present application be dismissed, the CBI argued.

Special Counsel for CBI in opposing the present application, submitted that the victim and his family have been provided with security by the Apex court since they apprehend constant threats from the accused persons including the appellant.

It was stated that the offence committed by the appellant herein, in the given facts and circumstances, is very grave in nature and since an application for further evidence in appeal is also pending in one of the appeals filed in the same case, this application ought to be dismissed.

The bench perused the report by Medical Board constituted at AIIMS, which gave a categorical opinion that movements of the upper limbs and neck of appellant are functional in nature, and thus, he does not require any assistance in his day-to-day activities.

The Board has further opined that appellant will be able to consume food without any assistance, the bench noted.

The bench noted that by way of order dated August 1, 2019, the apex court had also ordered that protection be provided to the minor rape victim as well as her lawyer, mother and other immediate family members by C.R.P.F.

The security of the said persons as provided by C.R.P.F. has not been withdrawn till date as submitted at bar by the learned counsel for the complainant.

The bench also noted that the background of present case is that on June 4, 2017, theminor daughter of the victim in this case was enticed on the pretext of getting a job and was taken to the house of Kuldeep Singh Senger i.e. the brother of present applicant, where she was raped by Kuldeep Singh Senger.

He was convicted under Section 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 read with Section 376 of IPC on December 16, 2019 and on December 20, 2019, he was sentenced to imprisonment for life.

On April 3, 2018, the family of the minor rape victim had travelled to Unnao for a court hearing when her father, was brutally assaulted by the accused persons in broad daylight, under the patronage of present applicant.

The very next day, the police had arrested the victim on allegations of being in illegal possession of arms and he had ultimately succumbed to multiple injuries suffered by him in police custody on April 9,2018, the judgement read. (ANI)

