New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail plea of Tahir Hussain, who is an accused in the Ankit Sharma murder case. He has been in custody for the last five years, and the other two accused are on bail.

This is the fifth bail application of accused Tahir Hussain.

Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma was allegedly murdered in February 2020 during the North East Delhi Riots. Hussain is also an accused in the larger Conspiracy of the Delhi riots case of 2020.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna reserved order after hearing submissions by the counsel for the accused Tahir Hussain and the Delhi police.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, alongwith Tara Narula and Shivangi Sharma, appeared for Hussain.

It was argued that the accused has been in judicial custody since 2020. Two accused, namely Haseen Mullaji and Sameer Khan, are enlarged on bail.

This case is at the stage of Prosecution evidence before the trial court. Investigation officer's examination and cross-examination are pending.

It was argued by the counsel for the accused that the Trial Court dismissed the fourth bail application wrongly, observing that there was no change in circumstances since the previous dismissal. There is a material change in circumstances in favour of the accused.

Counsel for the accused also submitted that three eyewitnesses have not supported the case of the Prosecution. "The evidence of the complainant has been recorded. He did not identify the Complaint on the basis of which the FIR was lodged. All public eye witnesses have been examined," it said.

It was also argued that there is no apprehension of interference with the trial, as there are no allegations of influencing the witnesses.

Advocate Rajat Nair opposed the bail application on behalf of the Delhi police.

Delhi police said that Tahir Hussain has been identified by eyewitnesses. One eyewitness recorded a 29-second video of the mob dragging the deceased Ankit Sharma from the side of Tahir Hussain's house and throwing him over an iron fence, into the drain.

It was also argued that a witness identified Tahir Hussain as a member of the mob armed with dandas, petrol bombs and stones, instigating them.

Police said that there is apprehension of the accused fleeing from justice and tampering with evidence. (ANI)

