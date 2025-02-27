New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has imposed a USD 39 million penalty on the e-commerce giant for infringing upon the Beverly Hills Polo Club trademark, said an official release on Thursday.

According to an official release from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAID), the ruling comes after garments bearing an identical logo were found being sold on Amazon's India platform. Once again, this highlights the company's habitual violation of intellectual property rights and weak enforcement mechanisms.

The Delhi High Court has ordered Amazon (AMZN.O) to pay USD 39 million in damages for infringing the "Beverly Hills Polo Club" trademark after garments with identical branding were sold on Amazon's India website.

The court's decision underscores the critical need for e-commerce platforms to enforce stringent trademark compliance measures and protect brand integrity.

The verdict is expected to have far-reaching implications for online marketplaces operating in India, emphasizing their liability for counterfeit and infringing products sold through their platforms.

This ruling is a significant win for brand owners and underscores the Indian judiciary's commitment to safeguarding intellectual property rights in the digital age.

Amazon has a long history of legal violations, from selling counterfeit goods to evading taxation and bypassing India's e-commerce regulations.

Despite repeated warnings and legal actions, the platform continues to function in a manner that exploits small businesses, misleads consumers, and disregards Indian laws.

This latest court ruling is a testament to Amazon's irresponsible business practices and failure to implement effective compliance measures.

E-commerce platforms operating in India must be held accountable for the illegal and unethical activities occurring under their watch.

As per the release from the CAIT, it is high time that strict regulatory oversight and penalties are enforced to prevent such multinational corporations from undermining India's trade ecosystem and violating the rights of traders, consumers, and brand owners.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) strongly urges the Indian government and regulatory authorities to take strict action against Amazon's repeated offenses and implement policies that protect Indian businesses from the predatory and unlawful practices of foreign e-commerce companies. (ANI)

