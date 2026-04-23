Home

Agency News Agency News India News | Delhi HC Suspends Sentence of Child Trafficking and Kidnapping Convict Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Delhi High Court has recently suspended the sentence of three years awarded to a convict of child trafficking and kidnapping.

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has recently suspended the sentence of three years awarded to a convict of child trafficking and kidnapping.

The Convict has challenged the trial court judgement. He was sentenced to three years' imprisonment on February 23, 2026. Appellant Krishan Kumar was convicted of selling a child to one woman for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Also Read | 'Sorry for the Delay': Amit Shah Responds on Instagram to Woman Waiting in Heat Ahead of West Bengal Rally.

This case pertains to an FIR lodged in the Hari Nagar Police Station in 2017.

Justice Saurabh Bannerjee suspended the three-year sentence awarded to Krishan Kumar. "The appeal is admitted, and the same will take time for disposal. During the pendency of the appeal, the sentence shall remain suspended," Justice Bannerjee said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Online Ludo Gambling Addiction Linked To Rape in Alwar, Murder of IRS Officer's Daughter in Delhi; Accused Arrested.

"Considering the totality of the facts and circumstances involved, especially the fact that the appellants herein have been sentenced with a fixed term of sentence of three years and that the appeal filed by him has already been admitted and is pending before this Court and will take time to be heard and adjudicated upon, the sentence shall remain suspended pending disposal of the captioned appeal," Justice Banerjee ordered on April 20.

Krishan Kumar has challenged the three-year sentence and the imposition of a fine of Rs 1 lakh by the Tis Hazari Court. An appeal has been filed through Advocate Shishant.

Counsel for accsued argued that the maximum sentence imposed upon the appellant is three years; that he has a strong case on merits, with a reasonable likelihood of success in appeal; and lastly, the present appeal is not likely to be taken up for final hearing in the immediate future and custody of the appellant would defeat the very purpose of the appeal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)