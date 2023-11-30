New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Amidst the outbreak of mysterious pneumonia in China, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that the experts of the Delhi government held a meeting in connection to the matter and noted that the situation is not alarming in the hospitals as of now.

"Many things are not clear in the advisory we received from the Central Government, there is a lack of information. Not much information is coming from China also. But we held a meeting with expert doctors of Delhi such as respiratory experts, and paediatrics and tried to understand whether the infection could spread here from China," the AAP minister told ANI.

"There is no such alarm in our hospitals right now. There is no information about any such unknown pathogen yet. The infections that are happening are caused by known pathogens and it is common during this season. But still, we are keeping an eye on the situation in every way," he added.

The Delhi Minister said that during the meeting, it was decided that they would conduct a few tests to detect the arrival of any new pathogen.

"We have decided that multiplex PCR tests will be conducted. This test will be started in the hospitals of the Delhi government to identify any change in the situation. If we doubt any infection, it will be tested," he said.

"We have asked to make preparations along the lines of the needs that were there in hospitals, especially given paediatrics, at the time of Corona respiratory disorder. Apart from this, a basic advisory will be issued for the common people, because cases of cough, cold and influenza will increase gradually in January," the AAP leader added.

On Wednesday, Saurabh Bhardwaj said that although it is not clear in the Centre's advisory as to which disease we have to prepare for, we are on high alert.

"A letter has been sent to all the states by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Central Government. It has been said that in China, respiratory infection is being seen in children, which is like influenza and pneumonia and corona-like symptoms have also been seen in it. But it is not clear in the Central Government's letter as to which disease it is and what is its treatment. It's a general advisory. I believe if there will be a specific advisory in it then it will be easy for the states to take proper actions," the Aam Aadmi Party leader told ANI.

"As far as our preparation is concerned, our preparation is always there after Corona. We are on high alert. But if the Central Government gives us some specific information, then we will adjust our preparations accordingly," he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has proactively reviewed and strengthened preparedness measures against respiratory illness in the country.

As per sources, the ministry has strengthened the preparedness through the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In view of recent reports of a surge in respiratory illnesses in children in northern China, health departments in States and Union territories across the country have been put on alert.

"Multipronged surveillance for respiratory infections has been reviewed and strengthened through NCDC and ICMR systems," a source told ANI.

Sources further said that the Central government is keeping a close watch on developments in other countries too and is constantly in touch with the World Health Organisation. (ANI)

