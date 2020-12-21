New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): As many as 42 persons have been arrested from an illegal call centre from Peeragarhi here and over 90 digital devices have been seized while Rs 4.5 lakhs have been recovered in cash, said Delhi Police.

Foreign nationals from the US and other countries were threatened by accused with legal action and made to transfer money via Bitcoins, Delhi Police informed.

"Cheated over 3,500 people to the tune of Rs 70 crores," Delhi Police tweeted. (ANI)

