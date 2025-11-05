New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): A Delhi Jal Board employee was found dead in his flat in Delhi's Begumpur area on Monday afternoon with a stab injury on the right side of his neck, said police officials.

The deceased, Suresh Kumar Rathi (59), an employee of Delhi Jal Board, was discovered lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom of a first-floor flat he used to visit occasionally, the police added.

The incident came to light after the victim's son alerted authorities through a PCR call at around 3.30 pm.

His son, Ankur Rathi, told police that his father had not returned home for the past two days and had been unresponsive to calls. On reaching the flat and opening the centrally locked door with his own keys, he found his father dead.

Police teams, including the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory personnel, inspected the scene. The body bore a stab injury to the right side of the neck and was shifted to SGM Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered under section 103(1) of BNS at Begumpur Police Station in Rohini district, said police.

Speaking to ANI, daughter of deceased Delhi Jal Board employee and NSG personnel, Major Jyoti Rathi expressed her grief, saying, "I am serving the nation, but here my own family is not safe."

"I am the daughter of Suresh Kumar Rathi, Executive Engineer, Delhi Jal Board. I learned about this incident on Monday evening. We have two flats in Rohini. While we all stay in the larger flat, the other flat was purchased for investment purposes. We never gave the other flat for rent. My father used to visit this other flat frequently. After the weekend, when my father did not return, my mother called his colleagues. We had assumed that he might have gone to Haridwar with his friends. When my brother went to the flat and opened the lock, he saw my father's mobile phone lying there. In the CCTV footage, we can see him enter the house carrying a food parcel. When my brother checked the bathroom, he saw his body lying in a pool of blood," she stated. (ANI)

