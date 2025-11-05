Indore, November 5: The Indore police recently arrested a man for allegedly sharing child porn. He was held by the State Cyber Cell for allegedly downloading and sharing child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) on social media platforms. The incident came to light after Cyber Tipline, a US-based social media monitoring platform, shared information with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

How Was the Accused Arrested?

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the Cyber Cell of Madhya Pradesh acted on the tip-off and registered a case under Sections 67, 67-A and 67-B of the IT Act. The arrested accused was later identified as Kamal Lobania. That said, how was the accused arrested? It is reported that inspector Anju Patel, sub-inspector Ramprakash Bajpai and constable Ramesh Bhide conducted a technical analysis. Madhya Pradesh: 30,000 People Found Circulating Child Porn, Sexual Abuse Content by US Agency; Police Plan Major Crackdown on Over 4,000 Suspects.

During the investigation, the police officials tracked the accused using technical analysis. They also seized the mobile phone and SIM card used by Lobania in the crime. It is learnt that during interrogation, Kamal Lobania admitted to downloading obscene videos from social media groups and later sharing them. Following his arrest, the Cyber Cell has urged citizens to remain cautious online.

Sharing an advisory for citizens, cyber cell officials have requested people not to click on unknown or suspicious links and avoid joining groups that share CSEAM or obscene content. They also added that content involving minors must be reported at www.cybercrime.gov.in or on the cyber helpline number 1930. It must be noted that uploading, downloading, or circulating obscene material is a punishable offence.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

