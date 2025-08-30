New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): A tragic incident unfolded at the Kalkaji Temple in Delhi when a sewadar, Yogendra Singh, was brutally murdered over a dispute related to 'chunni prasad'.

Yogendra Singh, a 35-year-old sewadar from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, had been serving at the Kalkaji Temple for 14 to 15 years, according to the Delhi Police.

The police received a PCR call around 9:30 pm and immediately rushed to the scene. During the enquiry, it came to notice that the accused persons came to the Kalkaji Mandir for darshan. The accused demanded 'chunni prasad' from Singh, leading to an argument. The situation escalated, and the accused physically assaulted Singh with sticks and fists.

The victim was immediately taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he passed away during treatment, said the police.

One accused, Atul Pandey, was apprehended at the spot, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the remaining accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 103(1)/ 3(5) of BNS. One of the accused, Atul Pandey, aged 30 years, resident of Dakshinpuri, was apprehended by the local public at the spot and handed over to the police. Further investigation is underway. The remaining accused are being identified, and efforts are being made to apprehend them, the police said. (ANI)

