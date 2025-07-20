New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Over 1,500 bags of urea, allegedly stored illegally without a valid license, were seized from a godown in outer north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Sunday.

The action was initiated following a PCR call received on July 18 regarding the illegal storage of urea, they stated.

"The godown, located in Vishal Bagh, was found locked when police reached the spot. Beat staff traced the owner's contact details and maintained watch on the premises overnight," a senior police officer said in a statement.

On July 19, the godown owner, identified as Atul Bansal, opened the premises, and a large stockpile of white and yellow urea bags was found. Subsequently, the agriculture department was informed, and a team led by fertiliser inspector Satyavir Sharma inspected the site, the statement added.

During the inspection, the official seized 1,060 bags of agricultural-grade urea and 478 bags of technical-grade urea. Several samples were collected for further examination.

Officials noted that Bansal did not possess the required license to store or sell urea and had allegedly violated provisions of the Fertiliser Control Order.

"Based on a formal complaint from the Joint Director of Agriculture, an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway," read the statement.

