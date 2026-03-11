New Delhi, March 11: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has begun preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season, with videos of the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain training in the nets going viral on social media. In a reel shared on Instagram by Kohli, the 37-year-old was seen working intensively during a practice session, focusing on batting as he gears up for the new season of the IPL. The clip quickly drew attention from fans, who flooded the comments with excitement ahead of the tournament.

The right-handed batter has amassed 8661 runs in 267 matches and 259 innings in IPL history. Kohli has an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85. The former RCB captain has smashed eight centuries and 63 half-centuries in the tournament's history. IPL 2026 Tickets Booking Guide: Date and Expected Prices.

Virat Kohli Begins Preparations for IPL 2026

In the 2025 edition, the veteran batter hammered 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75, where he played a key role in helping Bengaluru to lift their maiden title in IPL history. Kohli struck eight half-centuries and had a good strike rate of 144.71. On March 8, broadcaster Star Sports confirmed that the upcoming season of the IPL will officially kick off on March 28. It is to be noted that the fixtures of the IPL 2026 edition are yet to be announced by the IPL.

RCB are the defending champions. The Bengaluru-based franchise defeated Punjab Kings in the 2025 edition summit clash by six runs in Ahmedabad. Earlier this month, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Secretary, Santosh Menon, confirmed that the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host five of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 home games. He also confirmed that the venue will host the IPL 2026 final, along with one of the play-off matches in the tournament. IPL 2026 To Commence From March 28 As Official Broadcaster Announces Start Date.

Notably, RCB's remaining two home matches of their IPL 2026 campaign will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Cricket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium had been suspended since June last year after 11 people died and several were injured in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 title celebration, with the stadium not hosting its share of ICC Women's World Cup fixtures and got no matches for the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup either. Even the domestic and state franchise-based tournaments had been affected by this suspension placed on the iconic venue.

