New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The legal fraternity of Delhi on Tuesday organized protest meetings in various court complexes in the national capital in support of the farmers' agitation against what they called "anti-farmer and anti-advocate clauses" in the agricultural laws.

The protest meeting was addressed at Tis Hazari by Rajiv Khosla, Chief Co-ordinator, Action Committee, Bar Council of Delhi and Sanjeev Nasiar, Chairman of the Co-ordination Committee of All Bar Associations of Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasiar said that the government is conspiring to suppress the voice of the people by alleging that every movement against the government is led by anti-national people. He said the government is trying to project that the farmers' agitation is backed by 'Khalistanis' through false propaganda on social media.

Nasiar further stated that bar associations fully stand with the farmer community on their demands and, he said in case the government tried to implicate the farmers in any false case then the lawyers will provide all sort of legal help to them at all levels.

Khosla, another key speaker, laid emphasis on the hard work of the farmer community, which after the slogan of the former Prime Minister Late Lal Bahadur Shastri about "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan", had made the country not only self-sufficient in growing the grains but also brought the country at the stage when it has started exporting grains instead of spending heavy state exchequer on imports of the same.

Khosla alleged out the "illegal step of the government" for getting the disputes adjudicated from SDM and ADM instead of courts is aimed to deprive the farmers of getting justice.

"Government action in removing potato, tomato and onion from the Essential Commodities Act was aimed to provide heavy profits to big traders and would deprive the common citizen as there will be no penal against big traders for keeping them locked in their godowns," he said.

Khosla said if the government is really interested to provide benefits to farmers, then it should put a condition that the private companies should pay five per cent above the MSP.

Himal Akhtar, Vice Chairman Bar Council of Delhi and Jagdev, former member Bar Council of India and presently Member Bar Council of Delhi also raised concern about the farm laws, against which thousands of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders are engaged in talks with the Central government to resolve their differences. However, despite five rounds of meetings, talks have remained inconclusive. (ANI)

