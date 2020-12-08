New Delhi, December 8: The lowest number of COVID-19 deaths, in the past one month, were reported in the national capital on Tuesday. The numbers released by the Department of Health showed 57 fatalities due to coronavirus in Delhi over the past 24 hours. The relative fall in death toll comes at a time when the government has claimed the graph of virus in Delhi is flattening again after the third peak.

"The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is stabilising now," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said in a press briefing today. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that the crisis is again coming relatively under control, but the safety norms should strictly be adhered to by the residents. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 97 Lakh-Mark With 26,567 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, 385 Deaths in Single Day.

In the update released by the Health Department today, more number of recoveries were recorded as compared to new infections. The tally of active infections has dipped to 22,310 -- down from the peak of nearly 50,000 active cases recorded last month.

"Delhi reports 3,188 new COVID-19 cases, 3,307 recoveries and 57 deaths today," the Health Department said in a statement. The cumulative count of cases in the capital, since the outbreak of disease, has climbed to 5,97,112. The virus has also claimed 9,763 lives so far.

Update by ANI

Delhi reports 3,188 new #COVID19 cases, 3,307 recoveries and 57 deaths today. Total cases 5,97,112 Total recoveries 5,65,039 Death toll 9,763 Active cases 22,310 pic.twitter.com/25KUhnmrBJ — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Across India, the numbers on Tuesday dipped by one-fifth as compared to the previous day. A total of 26,567 new cases were recorded, along with 385 deaths in the preceding 24 hours. The numbers are akin to the per-day count recorded in June-July.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).