New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): In a major relief to retired Government employees, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the proposal to consider them under the "Government Servants" category for Membership at the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Dwarka Golf Course.

According to an official release, the retired Government Servants were to be treated at par with private individuals in the draft rules, regulations, and bylaws for the newly developed Golf Course at Sector-24, Dwarka, New Delhi.

Also Read | Cash at Judge's House Row: Centre to Table Impeachment Motion Against Justice Yashwant Varma in Upcoming Parliament Session.

Retired government Servants made many representations to the LG and DDA, and the same has now been addressed.

As per the new regulations, players will have the option of three-year and five-year tenure rights, ensuring a consistent income stream for the facility. Individuals seeking to extend their playing rights after the initial term will be eligible for discounts, receiving a 25 per cent rebate on the existing rate for the first renewal and a 35 per cent rebate for the second renewal, with a maximum of two extensions permitted.

Also Read | Konkan Railway Plans To Trial Passenger Vehicle Transport on Trains in Line With Ro-Ro Service for Ganapati Festival 2025.

In the unfortunate event of the demise of an individual holding playing rights, their spouse will be eligible to receive playing rights, even if they did not previously hold such rights, upon payment of a prescribed fee.

The playing rights for the government category will encompass government servants working in various ministries and departments of the Central government, their attached and subordinate bodies, autonomous bodies, as well as employees of State governments, Union Territories, Public Sector Undertakings, Banks, and similar entities receiving government financial support.

Additionally, employees on deputation or foreign service, who maintain their lien on their posts in their respective Central or State governments, will also be included. Retired government servants will be treated on par with serving Government Servants.

DDA's Dwarka Golf Club (DWGC) is one of the longest golf courses in the country, offering facilities on a pay-and-play basis without the necessity of obtaining playing rights.

The 18-hole golf course, sprawling over an area of 158 acres, will feature a clubhouse, a 377-yard driving range, a 6-hole chip and putt course for children, and a swimming pool.

Furthermore, training facilities for Asian and Olympic games events will be accessible to aspiring athletes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)