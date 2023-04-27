New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday chaired the 5th meeting of the State Level Committee of NCORD (National Narcotics Coordination) and issued strict instructions to make Delhi 'drug-free', an official statement issued by the office of LG said.

"The LG stressed upon strict enforcement on the ground to identify the hotspots of drug / narcotic sales in the Capital and take steps to prevent drug abuse, particularly among youths including school and college-going children," the press release said.

LG VK Saxena instructed Delhi Police and other concerned agencies to seal the properties or buildings that are being used for drug peddling.

"He asked the Delhi Police and other concerned agencies to seal the properties/buildings that are being used for drug peddling and begin the proceedings for demolishing such properties. Similarly, the Transport Department, GNCTD, has been asked to make necessary provisions for cancelling the permit of the vehicles involved in drug trafficking," it mentioned.

LG VK Saxena also issued instructions to the Delhi Police to work in coordination with the Education Department of the Delhi Government.

"The LG instructed Delhi Police to work in coordination with the Education Department of GNCTD to keep a strict watch and also carry out raids at kiosks/street vendors surrounding schools and colleges that have increasingly been found supplying drugs to the students in recent years," it said.

In the meeting, Delhi LG further asked Delhi Police to identify and submit a list of all existing and new hotspots of drug trafficking in the Capital along with a detailed plan to eliminate these hotspots.

The LG also directed the Chief Secretary to make it mandatory for all students/applicants in schools/colleges/universities under Delhi Government to undertake 'e-pledge against drugs' as a pre-requisite for admission, the official statement said.

"The Excise Department has been told to incorporate 'e-pledge against drugs' in the license criteria for all restaurants, pubs, etc. and any such establishment found selling/facilitating drugs on their premises, shall be liable for cancellation of their licenses," it said.

He further requested the postal department to conduct training of its personnel to detect drugs/contraband through remote offices.

"The Postal Department has been requested to conduct training of its 85,000 postmen and postwomen to detect drugs/contrabands being trafficked through remote post offices in the form of post/parcels and report the same to the concerned agencies," it mentioned.

The LG also called for an effective and seamless coordination between multiple agencies including Delhi Police, NCB and Enforcement Directorate in dealing with NDPS cases and said that cases involving huge money trail could be handed over to the ED immediately for further action.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Special CP (Crime), Joint Director (ED), Zonal Director (NCB), Principal Secretaries / Secretaries of various Departments of GNCTD, Director (FLS) and DCPs of various units of Delhi Police were present in the meeting. (ANI).

