New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Taking note of delay in constituting the general council of the IIIT-D, LG VK Saxena on Wednesday directed officials to re-constitute the council in a time-bound manner for smooth functioning of the university, an official statement from the Raj Niwas said.

An immediate response was not available on this by the AAP government.

As per the statement, the LG Secretariat withdrew the file for re-constitution of the general council of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) from the state government invoking Rule 19 (5) of the ToBR, after receiving complaints about the alleged inaction over its timely formation.

While disposing of the file, the LG Secretariat issued instructions for directing the Department of Training and Technical Education to process the proposal for constitution of the general council in a time-bound manner, in terms of the statutory provisions and the extant law in force, for smooth governance and functioning of the university, the statement said.

"The Delhi LG Secretariat has asked the chief secretary to ensure re-constitution of the general council in a time-bound manner for smooth functioning of the university. The file for re-constitution of the general council of IIIT-D expired in March 2019," the statement said.

The LG Office alleged that the file had been lying with Delhi's Education Minister – first Manish Sisodia and thereafter, Atishi – since May 2020.

IIIT-D had requested the Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) for re-constitution of the general council in July, 2019. However, the proposal of the department for approval of the general council of IIIT-D was lying pending in the office since May 2020 -- more than three years, without any action, the statement claimed.

The general council of IIIT-D is mandated to perform key functions related to the functioning of the institute such as developing, planning, monitoring and formulating policies to execute the strategic plan for the institute, reviewing the broad policies and programmes of the institute, suggesting measures for the improvement and development of the institute, and considering the annual accounts.

