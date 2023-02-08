New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated a new classroom block at a civic school at Jasola, built with terrazzo flooring and other modern facilities, and urged the corporate sector to use CSR funds for such projects.

The classrooms have been built under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)initiative, according to statement.

Saxena asked the corporate sector to utilise their CSR funds for such endeavours, and added that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will provide them with every possible support.

The MCD has developed 15 fully ICT-enabled schools with all amenities such as smart classes and computer tablets for students, he said.

The new block of classrooms is replete with all modern facilities. In the building, all floor surfaces have been made using the traditional terrazzo technique, Saxena was quoted as saying in the statement.

Terrazzo flooring is regarded as one of the most sustainable and environment-friendly technique due to how the terrazzo material is made and the components that make it up. Terrazzo flooring is durable and long lasting, the MCD said.

"The building has been designed with a double-wall for the external surface, with an air cavity. These walls function like a barrier, and help stabilise the interior environment of a building better than thinner modern walls. The top surface of the building, i.e. the first roof, is built in the traditional vault technique with 'guna tubes'," the statement said.

This method is unique since an element called 'guna tube' is used which consists of tapering conical, burnt clay pipes adapting them to come together, it said.

Being light in weight this variation of the vault roof is safe even in earthquake-prone areas, the statement said.

It said a 10-degree temperature difference is observed in slab roof and 'guna' vault roof. Furthermore, the roof is finished with mosaic tiles in white. This helps in reducing the massive heat gain, the statement said.

