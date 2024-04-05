New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday urged Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj to bring a 'white paper' on the condition of the health infrastructure in the national capital.

The AAP government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor are at loggerheads over the issue of medicinal stocks and other health matters.

In his letter to Saurabh Bhardwaj, LG Saxena wrote, "I must mention that I am appalled at the pathetic state of affairs prevailing in Delhi government hospitals, which has been conveyed in your note. It is indeed shocking that the much touted 'Delhi Model' of health service delivery lies in shambles--indeed, it appears to be on life support ventilators."

"I am afraid that you have run down the much-publicised claims of your own Chief Minister and your predecessors in the department on the much-glorified health model," it added.

The Delhi LG further said that he was surprised to know that hospitals in the national capital run by the AAP government are not equipped even with basic consumables like cotton.

"You have also highlighted the unavailability of orthopaedic doctors in one facility," the letter read.

LG Saxena also mentioned that several public representatives, eminent doctors and the real have shared innumerable experiences which highlight the "virtual collapse of governmenthealth infrastructure".

He urged Saurabh Bhardwaj to demonstrate leadership and prepare a roadmap for serious action to tackle the issues in health infrastructure.

"A white paper on this subject could be a useful starting point. You could rope in specialists and experts for guidance," LG wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Health Secretary, Chief Secretary and other officials have been misleading the government over the medicine stock situation.

"For the last several weeks, the Health Secretary and the Chief Secretary have been repeatedly told that there is a shortage of free medicines, etc. in government hospitals, and this should be rectified. But the officers are continuously giving the wrong information that everything, including medicines, etc. is available. Yesterday, the news of a child was published in many newspapers, and even cotton was not available in the hospital. Can officers mislead their own government by giving wrong information?" Bharadwaj posted on X.

Bharadwaj urged the Delhi LG Saxena to look into the matter.

"Before writing to LG Sahab, I wrote to the Chief Secretary several times, but he did not take any concrete steps. I hope the Lieutenant Governor will take action," he said. (ANI)

