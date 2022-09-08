New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded 182 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

The new cases came out of 13,309 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,309 and the death toll climbed to 26,487, it said.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 177 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, and two fatalities.

The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded 218 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent. A day before, the city had logged 236 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.

On Friday, it added 299 cases with a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent and two deaths.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 860. As many as 591 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding of the 9,391 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 105 are occupied.

There are 123 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

