New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Delhi recorded 272 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The number of active cases stands at 1,971 of which 1,532 are in home isolation.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's case tally climbed to 20,39,542 and the death toll rose to 26,634, the bulletin said.

The 272 cases emerged from 3,241 tests conducted the previous day.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 289 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 9.74 per cent and one fatality. The city logged 259 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent and two deaths the day before.

The national capital on Sunday saw 405 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 11.2 per cent and three deaths. On Saturday, the city recorded 564 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.93 per cent and one fatality.

According to the bulletin issued on Wednesday, only 172 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

