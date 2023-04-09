New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): National capital confirmed fresh 699 new cases and 4 deaths as Covid 19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed through a bulletin on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the cumulative active cases stand at 2460.

Also Read | India’s Tiger Population Creeps Back Above 3,000.

"In the past 24 hours, a total of 699 cases and 4 deaths have been reported. A total of 467 patients have successfully recovered from COVID-19," the bulletin said.

The positivity rate in state stands at 21.15 percent.

Also Read | Indian Navy Personnel Dies Onboard INS Brahmaputra During Operations at Sea; Board of Inquiry Ordered.

"A total of 3305 tests were conducted out of which 906 were rapid antigen test," it said.

Today country also recorded a total of 5,357 fresh Covid-19 infections last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry stated in a bulletin on Sunday.

Covid infections in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily fresh infections at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 3,038 on April 4, 4,435 on April 5, 5,335 on April 6 and 6,050 on April 7 and 6155 on April 8.

The overall active cases currently stand at 32,814, as of Sunday, with the daily positivity rate at 3.39 per cent, the Health Ministry stated further in its release.

With 3,726 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall count stood at 4,41,92,837, the bulletin stated, adding that the overall recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.

Amid a nationwide upward trend in the Covid cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has urged state Health ministers to conduct mock drills at hospitals on April 10 and 11 to assess their preparedness in handling a surge in cases.

He also urged states to identify emerging hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases and sending sufficient samples for testing of COVID-19 and Influenza; and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)