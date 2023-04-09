New Delhi, April 9: A 23-year-old Indian Navy personnel died after sustaining grievous injuries onboard a frontline missile frigate during operations at sea, officials said on Sunday. Mohit, who was a Hull Artificer 4, was deployed onboard guided missile frigate INS Brahmaputra. The accident took place on Saturday.

"In an unfortunate accident at sea on April 8, Mohit, Hull Artificer 4, aged 23 years, succumbed to injuries onboard INS Brahmaputra during operations at sea," a senior Navy official said. "A board of inquiry is being ordered to investigate the cause," he said. Indian Navy Officer Mohit Dies On Duty, Board Inquiry Ordered.

The Hull Artificer 4 is a rank equivalent to Petty Officer. The details of the accident is not immediately known. Chief of Navy Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of the Navy paid tributes to Mohit. Indian Navy Chopper’s Emergency Landing During Routine Sortie Was Due to Sudden Loss of Power, Say Officials.

"Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS & all personnel of #IndianNavy pay tribute to Mohit, HA4, who lost his life during an exercise at sea on 08 Apr 23 & extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the Navy said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)