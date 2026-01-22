New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): In a significant push towards urban beautification and infrastructure upgradation, Delhi's Lt Governor on Wednesday inaugurated state-of-the-art architectural column fountains at key road junctions in Dwarka Sub-City.

The fountains have been installed at the Sector 6/7 and Sector 5/6 crossings as part of the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) ongoing urban upgradation plan.

Also Read | Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery: INR 20 Crore Dream Fuels Record Rush as Ticket Sales Cross 5 Million Ahead of Draw.

MLA Palam Kuldeep Solanki, MLA Matiala Sandeep Sehrawat and Vice Chairman DDA N. Saravana Kumar, along with senior DDA officials, were present at the inauguration.

The project has been executed by DDA under the Lt Governor's vision to transform Dwarka into a world-class residential and commercial hub with enhanced green spaces and modern urban landmarks. The newly installed column fountains are expected to provide a visual relief to thousands of daily commuters passing through these busy junctions.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026 in Raigad: Shiv Sena’s Bharat Gogawale To Unfurl Tricolour on Republic Day Instead of NCP’s Aditi Tatkare; Here’s Why.

Addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor said that extensive development work has been undertaken in Dwarka in recent years and assured that the momentum will continue. He added that the government is committed to the holistic development of the national capital, focusing on cleaner, greener surroundings, essential civic amenities, and improved urban aesthetics, in line with the needs of Delhi's growing population.

The column fountains, rising 2.8 metres high and set within a 4.5-metre-diameter sandstone tub crafted from Teak and Rainbow sandstone, combine contemporary architectural design with environmental sensitivity. Equipped with dynamic LED lighting, the fountains transform into vibrant visual landmarks at night, enhancing the overall streetscape. The installations are complemented by floral landscaping and are also expected to help cool the surrounding micro-environment.

Dwarka has witnessed steady development in recent years across sports, residential and civic infrastructure. Facilities such as the Dwarka Golf Course and a proposed sports centre of excellence aim to promote sporting talent and a healthy lifestyle. DDA housing schemes catering to different income groups are also strengthening Dwarka's position as a well-planned residential sub-city.

Several new projects, including the upcoming Bharat Vandana Park, are under development to further enhance Dwarka's cultural and recreational appeal. According to DDA, these initiatives collectively reflect sustained efforts to improve urban facilities and enhance the quality of life for residents of the national capital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)