New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital at 5 pm on Wednesday.

It is expected that issues pertaining to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the development of the state will come up for discussions during Mamata's Delhi visit.

According to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the West Bengal Chief Minister will also meet Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy during her ongoing visit to Delhi.

Mamata Banerjee is slated to be in the national capital till November 25. Her visit comes days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Congress leader Kirti Azad and, former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma joined TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee in the national capital. (ANI)

